POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust trimmed its stake in shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in POSCO were worth $729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PKX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of POSCO by 25.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,117,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of POSCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $640,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in POSCO by 6.7% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 303,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,062,000 after buying an additional 19,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in POSCO by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 8,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter.

POSCO Stock Performance

Shares of POSCO stock opened at $70.59 on Monday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $67.42 and a one year high of $133.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.72.

POSCO Announces Dividend

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The basic materials company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $0.4726 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded POSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About POSCO

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

