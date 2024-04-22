SVB Wealth LLC Acquires 48 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 58 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 90 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total value of $2,774,875.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at $25,008,691.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Sarah Wynne sold 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.00, for a total transaction of $6,780,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $811,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 2,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.55, for a total transaction of $2,774,875.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,008,691.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock worth $69,840,358. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TransDigm Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,187.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,192.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,049.31. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $741.74 and a one year high of $1,248.39. The company has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.41, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,050.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,163.27.

TransDigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

