Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $5.17 Million Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $5,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FLT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 0.8 %

FLT opened at $303.26 on Monday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.60 and a 1-year high of $309.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $267.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 37.56%. The business had revenue of $937.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current year.

FLT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $299.67.

Insider Activity at FLEETCOR Technologies

In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total transaction of $33,377,747.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,023,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,300,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other FLEETCOR Technologies news, CEO Ronald Clarke sold 118,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.84, for a total transaction of $33,377,747.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,023,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,300,703.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 2,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.31, for a total value of $811,126.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,234.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Vehicle Payments, Corporate Payments, Lodging Payments, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

