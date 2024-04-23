Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note issued on Monday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.58. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carnival Co. &’s current full-year earnings is $1.01 per share.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.04. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

CCL has been the topic of several other reports. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Argus decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.47.

Carnival Co. & stock opened at $14.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $19.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 373,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter valued at about $376,000. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $1,076,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 43.3% in the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 19,012 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

