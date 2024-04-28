Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Aethlon Medical from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

Aethlon Medical Stock Down 9.5 %

AEMD opened at $1.36 on Friday. Aethlon Medical has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $5.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.64 and a 200-day moving average of $1.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.88.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts expect that Aethlon Medical will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical therapeutic company, focuses on developing products to treat cancer and life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. It develops Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes tumor-derived exosomes and life-threatening viruses and use in organ transplantation.

