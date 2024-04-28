CCC Intelligent Solutions (CCCS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. CCC Intelligent Solutions has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.80 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 10.67%. On average, analysts expect CCC Intelligent Solutions to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE CCCS opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.76 and a beta of 0.62. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a one year low of $8.42 and a one year high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average is $11.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Barclays lifted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brian Herb sold 23,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $277,783.01. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 288,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,177.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CCC Intelligent Solutions news, insider Brian Herb sold 23,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.81, for a total value of $277,783.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 288,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,402,177.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rodney Christo sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,925. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,706,755 shares of company stock valued at $681,785,331 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

