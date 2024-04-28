Comparing ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF) and Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN)

ABC-Mart,Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMKYF – Get Free Report) and Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ABC-Mart,Inc. and Urban Outfitters’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get ABC-MartInc. alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ABC-Mart,Inc. N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Urban Outfitters $5.15 billion 0.73 $287.67 million $3.04 13.33

Urban Outfitters has higher revenue and earnings than ABC-Mart,Inc..

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ABC-Mart,Inc. 0 0 0 0 N/A Urban Outfitters 1 7 3 0 2.18

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ABC-Mart,Inc. and Urban Outfitters, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Urban Outfitters has a consensus price target of $39.67, suggesting a potential downside of 2.13%. Given Urban Outfitters’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Urban Outfitters is more favorable than ABC-Mart,Inc..

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.6% of Urban Outfitters shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.8% of Urban Outfitters shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares ABC-Mart,Inc. and Urban Outfitters’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ABC-Mart,Inc. N/A N/A N/A Urban Outfitters 5.58% 15.32% 7.65%

Summary

Urban Outfitters beats ABC-Mart,Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ABC-Mart,Inc.

(Get Free Report)

ABC-Mart,Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of shoes, clothing, and general merchandise products for men, women, and kids in Japan. The company develops and manufactures shoes; and licenses various brands. In addition, the company is involved in the sale of owned and purchased products through ABC-MART stores. The company offers its products under the VANS, HAWKINS, Saucony, NUOVO, DANNER, SPERRY,WHITE'S BOOTS, and byA brand names. It operates various stores in Hokkaido, Tohoku, Tokyo, Kanto, Chubu, Kansai, Chugoku and Shikoku, Kyushu and Okinawa, as well as South Korea, Taiwan, Vietnam, and the United States. The company was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Urban Outfitters

(Get Free Report)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45. The company also operates Terrain stores that provide lifestyle home products, garden and outdoor living products, antiques, live plants, flowers, wellness products, and accessories. In addition, it operates Free People retail stores, which offer casual women's apparel, intimates, activewear, shoes, accessories, home products, gifts, and beauty and wellness products for young women aged 25 to 30; and restaurants, as well as women's apparel subscription rental service under the Nuuly brand. Further, the company is involved in the wholesale of young women's contemporary casual apparel, intimates, activewear, and shoes under the Free People brand; and apparel collections under the Urban Outfitters brand. The company serves its customers directly through retail stores, websites, mobile applications, catalogs and customer contact centers, franchisee-owned stores, and department and specialty stores, as well as social media and third-party digital platforms. Urban Outfitters, Inc. was founded in 1970 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for ABC-MartInc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABC-MartInc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.