Contrasting Vericity (VERY) & The Competition

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) is one of 41 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Vericity to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vericity and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Vericity alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vericity $177.57 million -$9.89 million -16.69 Vericity Competitors $21.02 billion $1.29 billion 7.05

Vericity’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vericity. Vericity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Vericity has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericity’s competitors have a beta of 0.82, indicating that their average stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

1.9% of Vericity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.8% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Vericity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Vericity and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericity -5.57% -9.13% -1.23% Vericity Competitors 6.82% 13.46% 1.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Vericity and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A Vericity Competitors 341 2305 1997 71 2.38

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 55.11%. Given Vericity’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vericity has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Vericity competitors beat Vericity on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

Vericity Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vericity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. This segment is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage web presence. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. Vericity, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Des Plaines, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Vericity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.