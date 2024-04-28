New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $21.68 Million Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 598,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.61% of Helmerich & Payne worth $21,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HP. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth $236,000. Advisor Partners II LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its 200-day moving average is $38.69. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $30.41 and a one year high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HP. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays lowered shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.63.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

