Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Ethan Allen Interiors Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Free Report) – Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.59 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ethan Allen Interiors’ current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Ethan Allen Interiors’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $146.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.15 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

Shares of ETD stock opened at $28.80 on Friday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $24.76 and a 12 month high of $36.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.32. The firm has a market cap of $731.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 171.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ethan Allen Interiors in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. This is a boost from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

