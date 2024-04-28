Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 38,800 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 87.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 38,800 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stolper Co grew its position in General American Investors by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Stolper Co now owns 5,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 6.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter worth $35,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 16.9% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 8,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General American Investors in the third quarter worth $51,000. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at General American Investors

In other news, VP Eugene S. Stark acquired 2,500 shares of General American Investors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Priest bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.09 per share, for a total transaction of $100,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,200 shares in the company, valued at $180,648. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Eugene S. Stark bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,230 shares of company stock worth $190,216. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General American Investors Stock Performance

General American Investors Profile

Shares of General American Investors stock opened at $46.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.40. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.77 and a 1-year high of $46.81.

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

