Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $2.88 Million Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,589 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $2,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on IRM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IRM opened at $77.52 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.94. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $52.81 and a 12-month high of $82.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 412.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $79,680.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at $247,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,138,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,124 shares of company stock worth $12,698,221 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

(Free Report)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.