Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 761.6% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 37,397 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 10,717 shares during the period. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Moller Financial Services boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 114,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $66.39 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $55.06 and a 12-month high of $67.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.14.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.