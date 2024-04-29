Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $155,000 Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lessened its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 99.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,688,510 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,585,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,970,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,982,310 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,824,390 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $925,780,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160,768 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regions Financial by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,169,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,922,000 after purchasing an additional 618,384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 15.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,086,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,761,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $185,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other Regions Financial news, Director William C. Rhodes III acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.37 per share, with a total value of $968,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Regions Financial Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE RF opened at $19.62 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.12. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.21.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Regions Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 52.17%.
Regions Financial Company Profile
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
