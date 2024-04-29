Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Lowers Stock Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lowered its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 62.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,537 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 9,325 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in UiPath were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in UiPath by 2,005.3% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in UiPath in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE PATH opened at $19.46 on Monday. UiPath Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.38 and a 1 year high of $27.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61.

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The healthcare company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $405.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.32 million. Research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PATH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair initiated coverage on UiPath in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on UiPath in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on UiPath from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on UiPath from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on UiPath from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UiPath currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.41.

In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $365,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,614.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,360 over the last three months. 31.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

