Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) Price Target Increased to $78.00 by Analysts at Maxim Group

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Maxim Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Maxim Group currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

ENVA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut Enova International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Enova International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enova International from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enova International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Enova International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Enova International stock opened at $63.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 1.55. Enova International has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $65.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.83. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $583.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. Enova International had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Analysts anticipate that Enova International will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $984,618.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 150,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,902.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 17,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $984,618.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 150,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,417,902.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 6,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $362,580.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 101,949 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,938 shares of company stock worth $1,799,557. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENVA. Orchard Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enova International by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 232,326 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,862,000 after acquiring an additional 53,647 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enova International during the third quarter worth about $928,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Enova International in the 4th quarter valued at about $957,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 137,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Enova International by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company provides installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

