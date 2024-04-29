Integra LifeSciences (IART) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 6th. Analysts expect Integra LifeSciences to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.30 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Integra LifeSciences’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Integra LifeSciences to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $28.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Integra LifeSciences has a 52 week low of $27.18 and a 52 week high of $56.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on IART shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.89.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

