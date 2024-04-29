iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH) Shares Acquired by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF (NYSEARCA:EWH – Free Report) by 4,093.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,625 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWH. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,972,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,256,000 after buying an additional 1,484,144 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 209.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 107,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 72,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 16,033.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 72,150 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF by 2,083.7% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 46,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 44,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. 50.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:EWH opened at $15.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.44. iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF has a 12-month low of $14.64 and a 12-month high of $20.87.

iShares MSCI Hong Kong ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Hong Kong Index Fund, formerly Shares MSCI Hong Kong ETF, (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Hong Kong market, as measured by the MSCI Hong Kong Index (the Index).

