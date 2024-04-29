JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stake Lessened by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its stake in JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JAKKS Pacific were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Lynch Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $528,000. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Down 3.3 %

JAKK stock opened at $19.08 on Monday. JAKKS Pacific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.30 and a 12-month high of $36.84. The company has a market cap of $206.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JAKKS Pacific ( NASDAQ:JAKK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.91). JAKKS Pacific had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $90.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that JAKKS Pacific, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on JAKK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of JAKKS Pacific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of JAKKS Pacific from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 1st.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

