Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business had revenue of $127.31 million during the quarter.

Kansas City Life Insurance Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Kansas City Life Insurance stock opened at $35.35 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $342.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Kansas City Life Insurance alerts:

Kansas City Life Insurance Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Kansas City Life Insurance’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

About Kansas City Life Insurance

Kansas City Life Insurance Company provides insurance products and services in states and the District of Columbia. It operates through three reportable segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment consists of individual insurance products for Kansas City life, Grange life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.