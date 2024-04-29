Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Up 73.1% in April

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the March 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenon
Kenon Stock Performance
KEN stock opened at $22.25 on Monday. Kenon has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 34.10%.
Kenon Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $3.80 dividend. This is an increase from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.97%.
About Kenon
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.
Featured Articles
