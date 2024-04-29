Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Up 73.1% in April

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 73.1% from the March 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Kenon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kenon by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,296,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,838,000 after buying an additional 27,294 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Kenon by 143.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 107,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,483,000 after purchasing an additional 63,374 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kenon by 14.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 12,153 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Kenon during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kenon during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.38% of the company’s stock.

KEN stock opened at $22.25 on Monday. Kenon has a fifty-two week low of $17.64 and a fifty-two week high of $30.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.00 million for the quarter. Kenon had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 34.10%.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $3.80 dividend. This is an increase from Kenon’s previous — dividend of $2.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. Kenon’s dividend payout ratio is currently -85.97%.

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It operates through OPC Power Plants, CPV Group, and ZIM segments. The company engages in the generation and supply of electricity and energy; development, construction, and management of solar and wind energy, and conventional natural gas-fired power plants; and provision of container liner shipping services.

