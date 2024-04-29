Kovack Advisors Inc. Buys 76 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 772.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $327.99 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $241.20 and a 1 year high of $340.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.18. The company has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

