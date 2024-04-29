Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Makita had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 5.17%.
Makita Trading Up 1.6 %
OTCMKTS MKTAY opened at $27.18 on Monday. Makita has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48.
Makita Company Profile
