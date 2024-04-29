Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Makita (OTCMKTS:MKTAY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Makita had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 5.17%.

Makita Trading Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS MKTAY opened at $27.18 on Monday. Makita has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $31.88. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.14 and a 200-day moving average of $26.48.

Makita Company Profile

Makita Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power tools, pneumatic tools, and gardening and household equipment in Japan, Europe, North America, Asia, Australia, Brazil, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers cordless, drilling/fastening, impact drilling/demolition, grinding/sanding, sawing, planning/routering, pneumatic, outdoor power, and dust extraction/other equipment, as well as accessories; and cutting equipment for new materials, masonry, and metals.

