Short Interest in Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Expands By 66.7%

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Getinge AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Getinge AB (publ) stock opened at $21.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.97. Getinge AB has a 52 week low of $16.21 and a 52 week high of $25.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.28.

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $930.96 million for the quarter.

Getinge AB (publ) Increases Dividend

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.4164 per share. This is a boost from Getinge AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Getinge AB (publ)’s payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers extracorporeal membrane oxygenation, mechanical ventilation, mechanical circulatory support, advanced patient monitoring, ICU infrastructure equipment, patient flow management, and drainage solutions.

