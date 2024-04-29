State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 12,053 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,053 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.11% of Schrödinger worth $2,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 260.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 3,480.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,317. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 1,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total transaction of $33,197.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,317. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth Patrick Lorton sold 901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.29, for a total transaction of $25,489.29. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,217.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,651 shares of company stock valued at $102,395. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a research note on Friday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $23.97 on Monday. Schrödinger, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $59.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05 and a beta of 1.57.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.12. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 18.79%. The business had revenue of $74.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. Schrödinger’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

