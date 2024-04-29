Truist Financial Corp Sells 31,113 Shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Truist Financial Corp lessened its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,174,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,113 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.76% of Vontier worth $40,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Vontier by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,477,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,477,000 after purchasing an additional 264,884 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 25.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,493,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767,188 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vontier by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,330,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,521,000 after acquiring an additional 12,186 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 1.7% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,266,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,095,000 after acquiring an additional 37,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of Vontier by 3.4% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,258,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,825,000 after acquiring an additional 75,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Stock Performance

Shares of VNT stock opened at $41.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.91. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $45.62.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

Vontier ( NYSE:VNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $789.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.92 million. Vontier had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 60.00%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

