Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lessened its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 503 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 387,343.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,079,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $539,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078,723 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 817,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,083,000 after purchasing an additional 501,385 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 164.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 355,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,751,000 after purchasing an additional 221,281 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 627,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,982,000 after buying an additional 177,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 348.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 223,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,525,000 after buying an additional 173,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on ENPH. Guggenheim cut shares of Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $159.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on Enphase Energy from $121.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.41.

Enphase Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $113.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.63. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.49 and a twelve month high of $192.22.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 31.89%. The firm had revenue of $302.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.06 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.54 per share, with a total value of $482,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,514,312.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $120.54 per share, for a total transaction of $482,160.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,514,312.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total value of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,964.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,285 shares of company stock worth $6,148,228 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

