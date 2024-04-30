GAMMA Investing LLC Invests $81,000 in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 643 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter worth $63,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter worth about $1,146,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Jabil by 15.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 29,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Jabil by 87.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 185,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,522,000 after acquiring an additional 86,285 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jabil by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 90,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,525,000 after purchasing an additional 16,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Jabil news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at $4,050,687.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 15,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.20, for a total value of $2,013,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 339,725 shares in the company, valued at $45,591,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 7,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.65, for a total value of $1,100,023.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,050,687.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,877 shares of company stock valued at $9,824,383 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBL stock opened at $119.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.48 and a fifty-two week high of $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.54.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 4.70%. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.75%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $141.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Jabil from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

