Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Shares Sold by Transcend Capital Advisors LLC

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QYLD. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,125,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,032,000 after acquiring an additional 452,159 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $66,617,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,658,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,603,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,659,000 after purchasing an additional 85,567 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,686,000 after buying an additional 766,972 shares during the last quarter.

Get Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF alerts:

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of QYLD stock opened at $17.49 on Tuesday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.46.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a $0.1723 dividend. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QYLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.