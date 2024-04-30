Head to Head Comparison: IGS Capital Group (OTCMKTS:IGSC) versus Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR)

IGS Capital Group (OTCMKTS:IGSC – Get Free Report) and Jeffs’ Brands (NASDAQ:JFBR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

IGS Capital Group has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jeffs’ Brands has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.9% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 51.3% of Jeffs’ Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IGS Capital Group $810,000.00 34.00 $10,000.00 N/A N/A Jeffs’ Brands $10.01 million 0.03 -$4.60 million N/A N/A

This table compares IGS Capital Group and Jeffs’ Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

IGS Capital Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jeffs’ Brands.

Profitability

This table compares IGS Capital Group and Jeffs’ Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IGS Capital Group 1.07% 0.24% 0.19% Jeffs’ Brands N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for IGS Capital Group and Jeffs’ Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IGS Capital Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Jeffs’ Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

IGS Capital Group beats Jeffs’ Brands on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IGS Capital Group

IGS Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiary, IGS Mart SDN BHD, operates a convenient store in Malaysia. It operates its store under the Like Mart name. The company was formerly known as Sancon Resources Recovery, Inc. and changed its name to IGS Capital Group Limited in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Petaling Jaya, Malaysia. IGS Capital Group Limited is a subsidiary of Pontoon Boat Inc.

About Jeffs’ Brands

Jeffs' Brands Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company. It engages in the sale of various consumer products on Amazon online marketplace. The company offers knife-sharpening sets, sharpeners, and nonslip rubber bases under the KnifePlanet brand; steel-tip dart sets under the CC-Exquisite brand; car door pet scratches protectors under the PetEvo brand; bag sets, including adjustable stands and boxing gloves, and party supply kits for children under the Whoobli brand; and products for filtering and purifying air in vehicles under the Zendora brand. It also provides pet hair removers for cats and dogs under the Wellted brand; and pest control products. In addition, the company owns and operates Wellution, an Amazon food supplements and cosmetics brand. It offers its products primarily to individual online consumers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Bnei Brak, Israel.

