Head to Head Review: Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) and Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF)

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA – Get Free Report) and Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (OTCMKTS:PBBGF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Federal National Mortgage Association and Deutsche Pfandbriefbank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Federal National Mortgage Association 0 0 1 0 3.00 Deutsche Pfandbriefbank 1 0 0 0 1.00

Federal National Mortgage Association presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 30.72%. Given Federal National Mortgage Association’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Federal National Mortgage Association is more favorable than Deutsche Pfandbriefbank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

0.0% of Federal National Mortgage Association shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Federal National Mortgage Association shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Federal National Mortgage Association and Deutsche Pfandbriefbank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Federal National Mortgage Association $139.99 billion 0.01 $17.41 billion N/A N/A Deutsche Pfandbriefbank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Federal National Mortgage Association has higher revenue and earnings than Deutsche Pfandbriefbank.

Profitability

This table compares Federal National Mortgage Association and Deutsche Pfandbriefbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Federal National Mortgage Association 12.36% -25.29% 0.40% Deutsche Pfandbriefbank N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Federal National Mortgage Association beats Deutsche Pfandbriefbank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Federal National Mortgage Association

Federal National Mortgage Association provides financing solutions for mortgages in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S. Department of Agriculture, manufactured housing mortgage loans, and other mortgage-related securities. The Multifamily segment securitizes multifamily mortgage loans into Fannie Mae mortgage backed securities (MBS); purchases multifamily mortgage loans; and provides credit enhancement for bonds issued by state and local housing finance authorities to finance multifamily housing. This segment also issues structured MBS backed by Fannie Mae multifamily MBS; buys and sells multifamily agency mortgage-backed securities; and invests in low-income housing tax credit multifamily projects. Federal National Mortgage Association was founded in 1938 and is based in Washington, the District of Columbia.

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance in Europe and the United States of America. It operates through Real Estate Finance and Non-Core segments. The Real Estate Finance segment provides financing for professional real estate investors, which includes professional national and international real estate companies, institutional investors, and property funds to financed properties comprising office buildings, properties for residential use, retail, and logistic properties, as well as hotel business. Its Non-Core segment offers financing eligible for Pfandbrief cover for the provision and improvement of public infrastructure and financing to the public sector that is not specifically earmarked for a particular purpose. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG is headquartered in Garching, Germany.

