Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires Shares of 1,475 McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKC. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 15,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 151.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 69,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,280,000 after acquiring an additional 42,078 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.4% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 70,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 10.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total value of $128,328.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia A. Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $1,511,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $128,328.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,726 shares of company stock worth $2,504,728. Insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of MKC stock opened at $76.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $59.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 8th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKC has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Consumer Edge cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McCormick & Company, Incorporated presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

