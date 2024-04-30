Headlands Technologies LLC Purchases New Holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 12,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 1,204.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after buying an additional 160,397 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 898,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,389,000 after acquiring an additional 99,477 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 138,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 69,445 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 346.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 43,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZIM. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $7.80 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $9.30 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.51.

NYSE:ZIM opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 1.84.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.10. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative net margin of 52.22% and a negative return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

