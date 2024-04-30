Headlands Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 76.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,087 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 9,862 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,988 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 22,101 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 5.1% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,004 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Integra LifeSciences by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,037 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Integra LifeSciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IART has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

IART stock opened at $29.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.45. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a one year low of $27.18 and a one year high of $56.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.23, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 4.39%. The firm had revenue of $397.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Integra LifeSciences’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Integra LifeSciences Profile

(Free Report)

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Integra LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.