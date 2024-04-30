Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Makes New $460,000 Investment in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,300 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.9% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Preferred Bank by 6.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 4.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

Preferred Bank Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $76.05 on Tuesday. Preferred Bank has a 52 week low of $42.42 and a 52 week high of $79.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.04.

Preferred Bank Announces Dividend

Preferred Bank Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is currently 27.03%.

(Free Report)

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.