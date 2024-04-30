Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $132.00 at Truist Financial

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2024

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKFree Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.50.

View Our Latest Report on OSK

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $117.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.68 and its 200-day moving average is $107.41. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $127.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSKGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 161.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK)

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.