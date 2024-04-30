Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Raised to $132.00 at Truist Financial

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $121.00 to $132.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Oshkosh from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $123.50.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

View Our Latest Report on OSK

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $117.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $117.68 and its 200-day moving average is $107.41. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $72.09 and a 12-month high of $127.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.63. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 17.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 4,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.38, for a total transaction of $471,582.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,503,518.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oshkosh

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 161.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.