14,913 Shares in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 14,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Cinemark in the third quarter valued at $193,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth about $338,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNK. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cinemark from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Cinemark from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cinemark from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Insider Transactions at Cinemark

In related news, insider Wanda Marie Gierhart sold 19,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $328,182.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,008,149.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cinemark Price Performance

NYSE:CNK opened at $17.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.27. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $13.19 and a one year high of $20.40.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.08). Cinemark had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 72.91%. The company had revenue of $638.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Cinemark Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

