Raymond James & Associates Invests $287,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR)

Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.28% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,734,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPR opened at $31.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.71 million and a PE ratio of 33.54. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $26.73 and a 1 year high of $33.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.26.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (RSPR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US real estate equities selected from the S&P 500. The index excludes mortgage REITs and real estate management and development firms.

