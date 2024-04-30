Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 49,371 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 996,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,371 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.10% of Copart worth $48,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Copart by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 6,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Copart by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Copart Price Performance
Copart stock opened at $55.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.08 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.55. Copart, Inc. has a one year low of $38.83 and a one year high of $58.58.
Insider Activity
In other Copart news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Copart news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 985,000 shares of company stock worth $55,519,950. Corporate insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on CPRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Copart
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Copart
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- The 3 Hottest Insiders Buys This Month
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- What Bulls and Bears May Be Getting Wrong about SOFI Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.