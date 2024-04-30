Short Interest in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL) Rises By 36.4%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. New York Mortgage Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $20.51.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st were paid a $0.4297 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.71%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

