Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 179 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AM Squared Ltd grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total transaction of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares in the company, valued at $54,878,580.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP David Donnay Rowland sold 10,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $2,178,734.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.06, for a total value of $967,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,878,580.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 67,681 shares of company stock worth $14,427,504. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRV. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.47.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.3 %

TRV opened at $212.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $221.41 and a 200-day moving average of $199.28.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $4.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.75 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.11 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 29.72%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Featured Articles

