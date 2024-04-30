Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,972 SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIL. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 243,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 74,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,844,000 after acquiring an additional 20,598 shares during the last quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,372,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,427,000 after acquiring an additional 936,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,279,000.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Price Performance

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF stock opened at $91.78 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.21 and a fifty-two week high of $91.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.59.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.