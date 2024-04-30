Transcend Capital Advisors LLC Sells 438 Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI – Free Report) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXI. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,292,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 52.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EXI opened at $136.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.62. The company has a market capitalization of $566.96 million, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $106.39 and a 1-year high of $140.09.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

