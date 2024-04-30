Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Shares Bought by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $21,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,230,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 50,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,765,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 44,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,197,000 after buying an additional 15,637 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOX opened at $127.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $94.96 and a 12 month high of $134.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.48.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

