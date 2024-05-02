Headlands Technologies LLC Lowers Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Headlands Technologies LLC cut its position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 32.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 536 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBG. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hub Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $663,000. 46.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group Price Performance

HUBG stock opened at $41.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.73 and a 12-month high of $47.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is 23.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.54.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

