Essex Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Safeguard Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Shares of XT stock opened at $57.38 on Friday. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.83.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

