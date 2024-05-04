Simplex Trading LLC Grows Stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD)

Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Simplex Trading LLC owned 0.17% of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $646,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:USD opened at $89.97 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors has a one year low of $24.50 and a one year high of $113.46. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.23.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

