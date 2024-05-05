Anil Wadhwani Purchases 65,016 Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Free Report) insider Anil Wadhwani purchased 65,016 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 738 ($9.27) per share, for a total transaction of £479,818.08 ($602,710.82).

Anil Wadhwani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 27th, Anil Wadhwani acquired 57,435 shares of Prudential stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.46) per share, with a total value of £432,485.55 ($543,255.31).

Prudential Stock Up 3.8 %

PRU opened at GBX 756.20 ($9.50) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 750.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 818.26. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,543.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.08. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of GBX 684.73 ($8.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,195 ($15.01).

Prudential Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,265.31%.

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,390 ($17.46) target price on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($22.61) price target on shares of Prudential in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

