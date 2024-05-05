FTAI Infrastructure (FIP) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
FTAI Infrastructure (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $81.44 million during the quarter. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 48.71% and a negative return on equity of 32.27%.
FTAI Infrastructure Trading Down 0.9 %
NASDAQ FIP opened at $7.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $742.34 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.29. FTAI Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $2.84 and a 52 week high of $7.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64.
FTAI Infrastructure Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on FTAI Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FIP
About FTAI Infrastructure
FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FTAI Infrastructure
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/29 – 5/3
- What is a Dividend King?
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.