GXO Logistics (GXO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect GXO Logistics to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. GXO Logistics has set its FY24 guidance at $2.70-2.90 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 2.700-2.900 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect GXO Logistics to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

GXO stock opened at $50.27 on Friday. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $67.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

In other news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 4,737 shares of GXO Logistics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $236,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.69.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2023, it operated in approximately 974 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

